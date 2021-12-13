US stock indexes fall after best weekly gain since February

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday in a sluggish start to the week following the market’s best weekly gain since February. The S&P 500 index fell 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 0.4% A wide range of retailers, auto makers and travel-related companies lost ground. Ford and Carnival fell. Bond yields slipped. Banks and industrial companies also fell. Health care companies rose. Pfizer gained ground after announcing it would buy Arena Pharmaceuticals. Harley-Davidson jumped after saying it will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company.