Fireball from overturned tanker kills 75 in Haiti: official

By PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — Authorities say at least 75 people were killed and dozens more injured after a gasoline tanker overturned and exploded in northern Haiti. The blast occurred shortly after midnight in the coastal city of Cap-Haitien. Early reports indicate that the tanker was trying to avoid an oncoming motorcycle when it flipped. Onlookers then rushed to the scene with buckets to scoop up the tanker’s valuable cargo as it spilled toward a nearby pile of simmering trash. It’s the latest tragedy to befall the Caribbean island following the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake a few weeks later.