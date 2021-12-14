Myanmar gems industry targeted in push for sanctions

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Human rights activists are lobbying major jewelers to stop buying gems sourced in Myanmar as a way to put pressure on Myanmar’s military leaders by limiting profits from the country’s lucrative mining industry. A report by the group Global Witness released Wednesday outlines how the army allegedly has tapped into gemstone mining despite a moratorium on new licenses put in place before the military seized power on Feb. 1. Last week, luxury jeweler Harry Winston announced it would no longer buy gemstones with Burmese origins regardless of when they were imported. Several other major jewelry companies have also announced boycotts of gems from Myanmar. But determining the origin of gemstones can be difficult.