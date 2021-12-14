Son of Panama ex-president pleads guilty to money laundering

By CLAUDIA TORRENS

NEW YORK (AP) — A son of former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli has pleaded guilty in New York to laundering $28 million in connection with a massive bribery scheme at a global construction conglomerate. Ricardo Martinelli Linares was extradited to the U.S. last week from Guatemala in a case involving the Brazil-based construction company Odebrecht S.A. His younger brother, Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, pleaded guilty to similar charges earlier this month of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Odebrecht pleaded guilty in 2016 to paying bribes to government officials, public servants, political parties, and others in Panama and other countries.