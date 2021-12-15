AP source: Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T Dem bill

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin are sharply divided over Democrats’ huge social and environment bill, with the holdout senator pushing to erase the measure’s improved child tax credit. That word comes from a person familiar with the talks who described them on condition of anonymity. Manchin says there are “a lot of bad rumors” about his position. The rocky status of the talks are among the indications that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer faces a struggle just to begin debate on the massive measure before the holiday. Letting work on the legislation slip into next year, when congressional elections will be held, would be an ominous sign about its prospects.