NYC moves to stop new buildings from using natural gas

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers have voted to bar most new buildings from using natural gas. Wednesday’s vote positions the nation’s most populous city to become a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked around the country. Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign the measure. If so, most construction projects submitted for approval after 2027 would have to use something other than gas or oil — such as electricity — for heating, hot water and cooking. Supporters say the proposal combats climate change and air pollution. But some building interests and utilities worry it would strain the electrical grid and increase power bills.