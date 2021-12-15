Stocks slip in early going on Wall Street ahead of Fed news

The Associated Press

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday as traders wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy statement of the year. The Fed is widely expected to announce a faster pullback of its stimulus measures as inflationary pressures build. The S&P 500 was off 0.1% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off two days of losses, pulling it a bit further below the record high it set last Friday. The Nasdaq was down 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.46%.