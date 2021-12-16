$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats’ vast social and environment package is in Senate limbo. And party leaders’ hopes of resolving holdout Sen. Joe Manchin’s demands and considering the bill in this year’s waning days seem all but dead. For weeks, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he wants to move the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion package through the chamber by Christmas. But as the Senate opened Thursday, Schumer focused on Democrats’ efforts to break a logjam on voting rights legislation and a pile of nominations. He said that in the meanwhile, Democrats would work “to bring the Senate to a position” where the $2 trillion bill could advance.