Biden acknowledges $2T bill stalled, but vows it must pass

By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has all but acknowledged negotiations over his sweeping domestic policy package will have to be pushed into the new year. It was a setback Thursday as Senate Democrats rushed to try to send the roughly $2 trillion bill to his desk by Christmas. But Biden does not yet have the votes, in large part because of opposition from one holdout: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Biden says in their discussions, Manchin has reiterated his support for the bill’s framework. The president says he is confident it will eventually pass. Biden also says Democrats must press forward on voting rights legislation.