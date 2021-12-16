CDC recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shots over J&J’s

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE

Associated Press

U.S. health officials say most Americans should get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot. Thursday’s decision came after government advisers reviewed new safety data about rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J’s shot. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with this risk and are widely available. Of the 200 million fully vaccinated Americans, only a small fraction — about 16 million — got the J&J option. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accepted the panel’s unusual recommendation.