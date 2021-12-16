CEO of GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit to leave company

DETROIT (AP) — The CEO of General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicles subsidiary is leaving the company. In a statement Thursday, GM gave no reason for Dan Ammann’s departure. But the company said that Cruise President and Chief Technical Officer Kyle Vogt would be interim CEO. The leadership change comes just as Cruise is about to start a fully autonomous ride-hailing service without human safety drivers. GM said last week that commercial autonomous ride-hailing would start next year in San Francisco. Ammann was GM’s president until November of 2018 when the company sent him to San Francisco to lead Cruise, where he replaced Vogt as CEO. He was GM chief financial officer before being promoted to president in 2014. Ammann joined GM in 2010 as treasurer.