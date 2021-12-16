EU leaders urge booster shots, seek coordinated travel rules

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed that administering booster shots is “urgent” and “crucial” to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant. With the festive season looming, the bloc’s leaders also stressed Thursday the importance of coordinated action to avoid a confusing cacophony of rules in the 27 member states, and ensure COVID-19 certificates continue to guarantee unrestricted travel. In their summit’s conclusions, leaders in Brussels insisted on the need for a harmonized approach to avoid limitations to free movement between member countries or hamper travel into the region. Alarming rises in infections have already prompted many European governments to implement new restrictions in recent weeks.