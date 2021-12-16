New Year’s fireworks returning to Vegas after 2020 hiatus

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Year’s Eve fireworks that were called off last year on the Las Vegas Strip due to the coronavirus pandemic are returning with hopes for big crowds — even as the emerging omicron variant spreads in more states. Tourism and elected officials stood Thursday on an indoor stage with sparkling pyrotechnics and a background emblazoned with “2022” to announce the Deuces Wild-themed event and the addition of an eighth hotel-top fireworks launching spot. Even though last year’s event was canceled, thousands of revelers still congregated on casino-lined Las Vegas Boulevard. New Year’s Eve usually draws an estimated 300,000-plus revelers and fills the city’s more than 250,000 hotel rooms.