Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street in muted trading
The Associated Press
Stocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading as investors study more moves by central banks a day after the Federal Reserve of the U.S. announced an acceleration of its pullback of economic stimulus as it pivots to fighting inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, enough to get it back to the record high level it reached last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. The muted trading came after the Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation.