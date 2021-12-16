Stocks wobble as Wall Street focuses on central banks

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors study moves by central banks to fight rising inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and is hovering around the record high it reached last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rise 0.5%. The muted trading came after the Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve of the U.S. announced an acceleration of its pullback of economic stimulus as it pivots to fighting inflation.