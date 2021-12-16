Vaccinated California employees face workplace restrictions

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s workplace regulators are extending the state’s coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with some revisions that employers say could worsen the labor shortage. The move Thursday was criticized by business groups and hailed by labor advocates. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees in the most populous state will be prohibited from workplaces if they come in close contact with someone infected with the virus under the revised rules. Exposed workers who are vaccinated but asymptomatic will have to stay home for 14 days even if they test negative. If they return to work, they will have to wear masks and stay 6 feet from other people.