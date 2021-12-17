Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud case heads to the jury

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif (AP) — The jury that will decide whether former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam finally got the case late Friday after a three-month-long trial that captivated Silicon Valley. The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking presentations summing up their respective interpretations of on the evidence submitted to the jury through the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than 900 exhibits.