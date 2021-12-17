Skip to Content
FAA: Georgia spaceport decision near, but more study needed

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency expects to announce its decision Monday on whether to allow a launchpad that would fly commercial rockets from coastal Georgia. However, the Federal Aviation Administration is emphasizing that a license authorizing Camden County to operate a spaceport would not yet permit the launch of any rockets. In a letter released Friday by the FAA, the agency said a more comprehensive review would be needed before any rockets can be launched. Camden County has spent nearly 10 years and $10 million on the project. Opponents have gone to court to try to block the county from purchasing land for the spaceport. 

