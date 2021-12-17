Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell told the judge at her sex trafficking trial Friday that she would not testify in her own defense. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges stemming from her interactions with four teenage girls from 1994 to 2004. Her defense called another of Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time paramours to the stand earlier Friday, who told the jury that she trusted Epstein with her young daughters and denied taking part in a group sexual encounter with a key accuser. Friday is the second day of the defense presentation, which could wrap before the weekend.