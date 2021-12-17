NATO sets terms for working with Russia on security offer

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is setting conditions for working with Russia on its new security proposal. But he says NATO will cooperate with Moscow to build fresh confidence between them should Russia help ease tensions with Ukraine. Russia has submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the U.S. and NATO allies. The offer appears key to unlocking the standoff over Ukraine. No details have emerged. Stoltenberg confirmed Friday that NATO has received the documents. He says that “any dialogue with Russia would also need to address NATO’s concerns about Russia’s actions, be based on core principles and documents of European security and take place in consultation with NATO’s European partners, such as Ukraine.”