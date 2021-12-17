Russia sets tough demands for US-NATO in draft security pact

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and LORNE COOK

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has published draft security pacts demanding that Ukraine and other ex-Soviet countries be barred from joining NATO and that restrictions on troops and weapons in Europe be put in place. The documents have been submitted to the U.S. and its allies. Russia is demanding a ban on the deployment of U.S. and Russian warships and aircraft to areas from where they can strike each other’s territory. Friday’s publication of the draft pacts come amid soaring tensions over a Russian troops buildup near Ukraine that has drawn invasion fears. Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia’s relations with the U.S. and its NATO allies have reached a “dangerous point.”