Union objects to results of two Starbucks unionization votes

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The union vying to represent Starbucks employees is objecting to the results of elections at two Buffalo-area stores. The union says the coffee retailer waged a “shock and awe” campaign meant to dissuade workers from voting to unionize. The claims are made in objections filed with the National Labor Relations Board late Thursday. Starbucks hasn’t responded to a request for comment. Employees at a Buffalo Starbucks voted in favor of a union last week, becoming the first in the U.S. to do so. But Workers United says the company’s intimidation tactics affected the other stores where votes either failed or weren’t immediately determined. The NLRB will decide whether to schedule a new election.