US stocks end lower, marking 3rd losing week in the last 4

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street, marking their third losing week in the last four. Banks, technology companies and industrials all helped pull major indexes lower Friday. The S&P 500 gave up 1%. The Nasdaq sliped 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%. After pushing the S&P 500 to a record high last week, investors have been taking money off the table as the Federal Reserve moves to dial back stimulus and fight inflation with interest rate increases starting some time next year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.41%.