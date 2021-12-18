Netherlands ‘going into lockdown again’ to curb omicron

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Dutch government says it is imposing a tough nationwide lockdown in an attempt to rein in sharply rising levels of infections with the omicron coronavirus mutation. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said schools, universities, and all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants will be closed until Jan. 14 starting Sunday. He announced the news on Saturday night, saying, “The Netherlands is going into lockdown again from tomorrow.” Rutte said the move was “unavoidable because of the fifth wave caused by the omicron variant that is bearing down on us.”