SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from California base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket has carried 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41 a.m. Saturday. The Falcon’s first stage returned and landed on a SpaceX droneship in the ocean. It was the 11th launch and recovery of the stage. The second stage continued into orbit and deployed the satellites. Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. There are now nearly 2,000 Starlink satellites in orbit.