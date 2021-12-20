Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors in a closing argument that Ghislaine Maxwell was a dangerous predator who caused deep and lasting harm to young girls by recruiting and grooming them to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe’s summation came on Monday in Manhattan federal court. It was to be followed by defense arguments. A defense lawyer was expected to assert again that Maxwell was being made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.