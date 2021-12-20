Greece to extend border wall to stop migrants, wants EU help

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will renew a request for European Union funds in 2022 to extend a border wall along its frontier with Turkey and promised to expand a powerful surveillance network aimed at stopping migrants entering the country illegally. A public order minister told a parliament committee that Greece expects some countries bordering the EU to continue to exploit migration to exert political pressure on member states. The minister cited the recent crisis in Belarus on its border with Poland and other EU members. The minister said “We have every reason to expect that these kinds of threats will continue.” He spoke during the parliamentary briefing held Friday and made public Monday.