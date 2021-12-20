Jurors start weighing evidence in Elizabeth Holmes’ case

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations on Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley. That includes the testimony of 32 witnesses including Holmes and more than 900 exhibits. The eight men and four women on the jury began deliberating late Friday. They took the weekend off before resuming Monday morning. If convicted on all counts, the 37-year-old Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison.