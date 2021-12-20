Minnesota regulators reaffirm air permit for proposed mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State regulators who three years ago issued an air quality permit for a proposed copper-nickel mine in northwestern Minnesota are standing by their decision. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said in a report issued Monday that the mine did not provide misleading on its construction plans. It’s a blow to several environmental groups and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. They had argued that PolyMet Mining Corp. planned to build a much larger mine that would cause more pollution than stated under the air permit. The decision does not clear the way for construction as other major permits remain up in the air because of ongoing court cases or administrative work.