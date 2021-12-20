Qatar Airways goes after Airbus citing aircraft quality

Qatar Airways is taking Airbus to court charging the manufacturer of failing to correct what it says is accelerated surface degradation impacting the Airbus A350 aircraft. The airline said Monday that it’s seeking a rapid resolution in the High Court in London. The airline has now grounded 21 A350 aircraft citing the conditions of the plane. Qatar Airways said in August that it was forced to ground of the aircraft over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker.