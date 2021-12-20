Wall Street joins global slump for stocks; S&P 500 down 1.3%

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.3% lower in early trading, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers had the sharpest losses after the price of U.S. crude fell 5%. Markets are also absorbing the potential death blow to a proposed $2 billion spending plan by the U.S. government, as well as the Federal Reserve’s momentous move last week to accelerate its exit from the tremendous support it’s providing the economy.