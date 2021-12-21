Biden administration moves to expand solar power on US land

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have approved two solar projects in California and are opening public lands in other Western states to potential solar development. The moves are part of the Biden administration’s effort to counter climate change by shifting from fossil fuels. The company proposing the projects east of Los Angeles say combined they would generate enough power for about 132,000 homes. Also Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management published a call to nominate land for development within “solar energy zones” in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. Democratic President Joe Biden’s promotion of renewable wind and solar power marks a shift from Republican President Donald Trump’s emphasis on coal, oil and gas.