Omicron compels Portugal to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is reimposing coronavirus restrictions because of fears over the threat from the omicron variant. The move comes despite the country having one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world. The country’s prime minister announced Tuesday that working from home will be mandatory and discotheques and bars will be closed from midnight Saturday. The measures will be in force at least through Jan. 9. A negative test result must be shown to enter cinemas, theaters, sports events, weddings and baptisms during that period. The prime minister said Portugal is going into an especially difficult period because of COVID-19 surges in other European countries attributed to omicron.