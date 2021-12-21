Police won’t rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet killing

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn’t been ruled out to help solve the case. The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on Dec. 26, 1996. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever charged in the case. In a statement marking the anniversary of JonBenet’s death, the Boulder Police Department said it “is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward.” A spokesperson declined further comment because it is an active case.