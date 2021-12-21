Stocks end higher on Wall Street, breaking a 3-day slump

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks closed solidly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, more than regaining the ground they had lost a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% and the Nasdaq rose 2.4%. Small-company stocks rose even more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a more optimistic about the economy. Technology stocks did especially well. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds fell, sending yields higher. Energy prices also rose. Nike, one of the 30 stocks in the Dow, jumped 6.1% after turning in strong quarterly results.