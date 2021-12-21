Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday morning after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a bit more optimistic about the economy. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds fell, sending yields higher. Energy prices also rose. Nike, one of the 30 stocks in the Dow, jumped 5.5% after turning in strong quarterly results.