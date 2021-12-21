Strike at Kellogg ends after workers approve new contract

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellogg’s employees who have been on strike since early October have voted to ratify a tentative labor contract at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Kellogg said Tuesday that the new contract provides immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated, defined path to top-tier wages, a major sticking point for workers. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said the contract is a win for workers.