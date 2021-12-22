EU-UK reach deal on fisheries quota of shared stocks

The European Union and the United Kingdom have reached a deal on their shared fisheries stocks. But environmentalists insisted that even after Brexit takes hold, fish will continue to be overexploited. The agreement Wednesday stands apart from the spat between France and Britain over licenses for French fishermen to operate off the U.K.’s crown dependencies of Jersey and Guernsey. Wednesday’s decision reverts back to last year’s trade deal between France and the U.K. and sets catch quotas and rights for about 100 shared fish stocks in each other’s waters.