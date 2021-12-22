Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of Christmas holiday

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday and added to the week’s gains ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Nasdaq rose 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. The Russell 2000, a measure of small-company stocks, rose 0.6%. Technology companies and a mix of retailers led the gains. Major indexes are still on track for weekly gains after a rally on Tuesday. Indexes were mostly higher in Europe and Asia. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.46%. U.S. markets will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas.