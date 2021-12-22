Stocks waver in early going on Wall Street ahead of holiday

The Associated Press

Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Wednesday in muted trading heading into the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 was little changed shortly after the opening bell, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq slipped 0.1% and the Russell 2000, a measure of small-company stocks, fell 0.3%. Major indexes are still on track for weekly gains after a rally on Tuesday. Indexes were mostly higher in Europe and Asia. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.45%. U.S. markets will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas.