US probes potential of drivers playing video games in Teslas

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The US has opened a formal investigation into the potential for Tesla drivers to play video games on a center touch screen while the vehicle is in motion. The action follows a complaint to the agency that Teslas equipped with “gameplay functionality” allow games to be played by the driver while the vehicles are moving. In a document posted Wednesday on its website, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the feature, called “Passenger Play,” may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.