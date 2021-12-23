Buttigieg doles out $241M to US ports to boost supply chain

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is announcing more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports. It’s part of President Joe Biden’s near-term plan to address America’s clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods. The transportation money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states. It includes $52.3 million to help boost rail capacity at the port in Long Beach, California, and $20 million for Portsmouth, Virginia, to build out a supply chain for the offshore wind industry. Delcambre, Louisiana will get $2 million for dock restoration and climate resiliency.