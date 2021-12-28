Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Police are investigating the aftermath of a shooting rampage that spanned several locations in and around Denver and left five people dead, including the gunman. The Monday evening shootings also wounded three people, including an officer as police pursued the suspect. The suspect died after exchanging gunfire with officers in a shopping district in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. Police said Tuesday they’re still investigating what led to the shootings, which started in central Denver and mostly happened in commercial areas. The wounded officer was undergoing surgery Monday night, and his condition was not immediately known.