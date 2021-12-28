Stocks end mixed, breaking 4-day winning streak for S&P 500

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its latest record high set a day earlier. After wavering between gains and losses, the benchmark index closed down 0.1%. The slight loss broke a four-day winning streak for the S&P 500. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. A slide in technology, health care and communication stocks outweighed gains in industrial firms and elsewhere in the market. Small company stocks also fell. US crude oil rose. Bond yields didn’t move much.