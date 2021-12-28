Stocks start higher on Wall Street, helped by travel, energy

The Associated Press

Stocks are edging higher in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday as the market’s momentum cools off following the second record high in a row for the S&P 500. The benchmark index was up 0.2% in morning trading. Banks and health care stocks were doing better than other sectors, while technology shares were lagging the field after leading it a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5%. European and Asian markets were modestly higher, and crude oil prices were up a little less than 1%.