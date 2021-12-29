How to help your parents navigate health care in retirement

By KATE ASHFORD of NerdWallet

Many adults find themselves helping their aging parents sign up for Medicare, a complex process with many steps and considerations. There are penalties for delaying enrollment, and not everyone understands their options. Moreover, making the wrong choices can lead to headaches down the road. There are several ways you can guide them through the process, including helping them focus on doctors and drug coverage over plan perks, understanding the many rules about signing up for Medicare (and whether you can delay enrollment), and encouraging them to get advice from as many neutral sources as possible.