More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new COVID-19 cases aboard. The agency says 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation, but it does not specify how many cases have been reported. None of the ships appear to have so many cases they would overwhelm medical resources on board and require a return to port. But some have been denied entry at some foreign ports. Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for the CDC and cruise lines to again halt cruise travel, six months after the industry mounted its comeback.