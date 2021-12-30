Global stock markets mixed after Wall St high, virus surge

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street hit a high and new daily U.S. coronavirus cases surged to a record. London and Frankfurt opened lower and Tokyo and Seoul also declined. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. On Wednesday, Wall Street gained for its 70th record high of 2021. Optimism was tempered by data showing new U.S. virus cases have risen to an average of 265,000 per day, driven largely by the more contagious omicron variant. Investors were encouraged this year by stronger corporate profits and advances in vaccine development and virus treatment. That has been tempered by Federal Reserve’s decision to try to cool U.S. inflation by rolling back stimulus that has boosted stock prices.