New York jury holds drugmaker Teva liable in opioid crisis

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has held Teva Pharmaceuticals responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis by delivering a verdict in a sweeping lawsuit filed by New York state. Attorney General Letitia James’ office said Thursday that the Suffolk County jury found the company played a role in furthering a public nuisance. Teva says it strongly disagrees with the verdict and plans to appeal. The company was the sole manufacturing defendant left in the suit after settlements had been reached with other parties. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed in connection to the nation’s deadly opioid crisis.