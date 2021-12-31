Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado, thousands flee

By PATTY NIEBERG, BRADY McCOMBS and COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by wind-whipped wildfires are anxiously waiting to learn what’s left standing of their lives after the flames burned an estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center. The fires erupted Thursday outside Denver, following an extremely dry fall and a winter so far nearly devoid of snow. At least one first responder and six other people have been injured, and the sheriff says there could be more hurt — or dead.